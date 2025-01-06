KSRTC Arogya: New Health Insurance Scheme Launched for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Employees

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has unveiled a pioneering health insurance scheme named 'KSRTC Arogya' aimed at the welfare of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

During the launch, the CM emphasized the need for equitable treatment of patients at hospitals. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy noted the scheme would benefit around 34,000 KSRTC employees and their 1.5 lakh dependents, addressing a long-standing demand by labor unions.

This initiative, soon to extend to other state transport organizations like BMTC and NWKRTC, was supported by KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivasa. He announced an initial corpus fund of Rs 20 crore and confirmed partnerships with 275 hospitals for cashless treatment, alongside monthly salary deductions for funding the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)