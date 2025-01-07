AMSA's Long Steel Plant Closure Shakes South African Steel Industry

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited (AMSA), a key player in the steel industry and subsidiary of the international steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, is set to close its long steel plants, affecting over 3,500 jobs across the country. This decision comes after extensive negotiations with the government and other stakeholders, aimed at deferring the closure to explore sustainable alternatives for the industry. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, persistent economic, logistical, and competitive challenges have pushed AMSA to proceed with the shutdown.

AMSA's CEO Kobus Verster expressed disappointment in the inability to find a sustainable path forward. Verster highlighted the necessity for policy interventions to address the structural problems plaguing the South African steel industry. Over the past year, the company has sought support to counter the influx of low-cost imports, especially from China, which undermine the local market. Despite some governmental support and ongoing initiatives, these efforts have not been sufficient to save the long steel business.

The closure highlights significant challenges faced by South Africa's steel sector, which is struggling with a decline in crude steel production. With international competitors gaining strength, the domestic industry finds itself on precarious ground. AMSA remains optimistic about restructuring its other operations to remain viable, but the long steel plant closures mark a pivotal moment for the future of steel production in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)