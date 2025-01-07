Left Menu

Subdued Growth Forecasted for Nifty 50 in Q3FY25

Antique Stock's report anticipates a modest growth in financial performance for Nifty 50 companies excluding key sectors. With a year-on-year growth expectation of 10% in revenue, 8% in EBITDA, and 6% in PAT, overall margins may remain flat, exerting pressure on profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:33 IST
Subdued Growth Forecasted for Nifty 50 in Q3FY25
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nifty 50 companies, spanning various non-financial, telecom, cement, and commodity sectors, are forecasted to witness limited financial growth in Q3 FY25, as per Antique Stock's recent report. Revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) are expected to rise by 10%, 8%, and 6% YoY, respectively.

Yet, these growth figures overshadow the anticipated stagnation in overall margins, predicted to flatline at 20.4%, highlighting profitability concerns. Significant operating growth is projected for sectors like agrochemicals, public sector banks, oil marketing companies, and consumer durables, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and favorable market dynamics.

Despite this, cement, paint, and infrastructure sectors may fall short. Oil marketing companies are set to show strong quarterly performance due to soaring petrol and diesel margins, although cement companies may endure a decline in earnings. This mixed performance represents a complex financial landscape for Q3FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025