Subdued Growth Forecasted for Nifty 50 in Q3FY25

Nifty 50 companies, spanning various non-financial, telecom, cement, and commodity sectors, are forecasted to witness limited financial growth in Q3 FY25, as per Antique Stock's recent report. Revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) are expected to rise by 10%, 8%, and 6% YoY, respectively.

Yet, these growth figures overshadow the anticipated stagnation in overall margins, predicted to flatline at 20.4%, highlighting profitability concerns. Significant operating growth is projected for sectors like agrochemicals, public sector banks, oil marketing companies, and consumer durables, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and favorable market dynamics.

Despite this, cement, paint, and infrastructure sectors may fall short. Oil marketing companies are set to show strong quarterly performance due to soaring petrol and diesel margins, although cement companies may endure a decline in earnings. This mixed performance represents a complex financial landscape for Q3FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)