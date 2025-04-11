Left Menu

Justin Rose Leads the Charge at Augusta with a Red-Hot Putter

Justin Rose surged to a four-shot lead at the Masters opening round, thanks to a stellar performance with his putter. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy trailed behind. Rose's 22 putts resulted in a seven-under-par 65. Fred Couples and Bryson DeChambeau made impressive showings as well.

England's Justin Rose delivered an impressive performance at the Masters with a red-hot putter, securing a four-shot lead over last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, at Augusta National.

Rose, twice a runner-up at the esteemed tournament, walked off with just 22 putts, finishing with a seven-under-par 65. This stellar start put him ahead, as Scheffler, with a clean card, aimed to defend his title.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faced challenges, and fan favorite Fred Couples added excitement. Among other notable performances, Bryson DeChambeau showed promising form, and Jon Rahm encountered difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

