Justin Rose Leads the Charge at Augusta with a Red-Hot Putter
Justin Rose surged to a four-shot lead at the Masters opening round, thanks to a stellar performance with his putter. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy trailed behind. Rose's 22 putts resulted in a seven-under-par 65. Fred Couples and Bryson DeChambeau made impressive showings as well.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:56 IST
England's Justin Rose delivered an impressive performance at the Masters with a red-hot putter, securing a four-shot lead over last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, at Augusta National.
Rose, twice a runner-up at the esteemed tournament, walked off with just 22 putts, finishing with a seven-under-par 65. This stellar start put him ahead, as Scheffler, with a clean card, aimed to defend his title.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faced challenges, and fan favorite Fred Couples added excitement. Among other notable performances, Bryson DeChambeau showed promising form, and Jon Rahm encountered difficulties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carla Bernat Escuder's Flawless Flop Shot Clinches Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory
Tiger Woods Teams Up with Augusta National for New Ventures
Fred Couples: A Legendary Golfer's Graceful Farewell Plan
The Unpredictable Drama of Augusta National's Flowering Peach
Bryson DeChambeau's Quest for the Perfect Driver at the Masters