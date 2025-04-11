Justin Rose Leads the Charge at Augusta with a Red-Hot Putter

England's Justin Rose delivered an impressive performance at the Masters with a red-hot putter, securing a four-shot lead over last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, at Augusta National.

Rose, twice a runner-up at the esteemed tournament, walked off with just 22 putts, finishing with a seven-under-par 65. This stellar start put him ahead, as Scheffler, with a clean card, aimed to defend his title.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faced challenges, and fan favorite Fred Couples added excitement. Among other notable performances, Bryson DeChambeau showed promising form, and Jon Rahm encountered difficulties.

