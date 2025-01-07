Odisha's Ambitious Aviation Ascent: MRO Development Initiative

In a strategic move to position Odisha as a frontrunner in India's aviation sector, the state government has launched consultations to establish Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, a state official disclosed on Tuesday.

The Commerce and Transport Department facilitated a high-level stakeholder meeting on Monday, focusing on MRO development in the state. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized the initiative's role in creating bespoke policies, substantial incentives, and skill development to foster local talent and industrial growth, aligning with the vision of a forward-looking Odisha.

The consultations aimed to devise an investor-friendly policy framework favorable for MRO operators and OEMs, leveraging Odisha's industrial strengths. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee highlighted partnerships with key industry players and collaboration with Singapore, showcasing Odisha's commitment to integrating global best practices in aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)