Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Catalyzes Industrial Growth in Morbi

The district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Morbi, led by Minister Trikam Chhanga, saw MoUs worth Rs. 2,470 crore with 50 companies. The conference aims to boost local industries, attract global investments, and foster employment, positioning Morbi as a significant industrial hub in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Catalyzes Industrial Growth in Morbi
MoUs worth Rs 2,470 Crore signed (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, held at Keshav Banquet Hall in Morbi under the auspices of In-Charge Minister Trikam Chhanga, resulted in an impressive Rs. 2,470 crore in Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with 50 companies. This event aims not only to accelerate industrial growth but also to integrate local industries into the global market.

Praising the envisaging concept of Vibrant Gujarat introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Chhanga highlighted that initiatives like these successfully allure industrialists worldwide to Gujarat. The implementation of these initiatives ensures that Gujarat retains its standing as a leader in industrial growth and employment generation by removing barriers and fostering partnerships among industries.

Morbi has rapidly gained international recognition through its growing sectors, including ceramics, clocks, and toys, supported by government assistance and industrial enterprise. The conference served as a forum for the signing of MoUs and addressing industrial concerns, showcasing Morbi as an emerging powerhouse in India's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025