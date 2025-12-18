Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Catalyzes Industrial Growth in Morbi

The district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, held at Keshav Banquet Hall in Morbi under the auspices of In-Charge Minister Trikam Chhanga, resulted in an impressive Rs. 2,470 crore in Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with 50 companies. This event aims not only to accelerate industrial growth but also to integrate local industries into the global market.

Praising the envisaging concept of Vibrant Gujarat introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Chhanga highlighted that initiatives like these successfully allure industrialists worldwide to Gujarat. The implementation of these initiatives ensures that Gujarat retains its standing as a leader in industrial growth and employment generation by removing barriers and fostering partnerships among industries.

Morbi has rapidly gained international recognition through its growing sectors, including ceramics, clocks, and toys, supported by government assistance and industrial enterprise. The conference served as a forum for the signing of MoUs and addressing industrial concerns, showcasing Morbi as an emerging powerhouse in India's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)