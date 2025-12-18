Industrial Growth and Opportunities Shine at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference
The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference aims to boost industrial growth and investment in Kutch and Saurashtra with events focused on economic, industrial, and cultural opportunities. Scheduled for January 8-9, the conference will feature seminars, exhibitions, and key discussions on regional development and investment strategies.
The Gujarat government is organizing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Kutch and Saurashtra regions on January 8-9. This event aims to highlight emerging opportunities in these regions, with several district-level programs planned before the main conference.
Districts including Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Botad, and Surendranagar will host programs featuring seminars, exhibitions, and discussions on investment opportunities between December 19 and 21. Key topics include Blue Bio-Economy development and the Agri and Food Processing Conclave.
The initiatives will be attended by central and state government officials, with interactive sessions, MOU signings, and a focus on startups and MSMEs. The VGRC's goal is to enhance government and industry collaboration towards achieving 'Viksit Gujarat @2047'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Secures Domestic Farmers, MSMEs in Trade Pact with Oman
India Safeguards Farmers and MSMEs in Oman Trade Deal
India's AI Revolution: Unlocking $500 Billion Economic Potential in MSMEs
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Encouraging Monopolies at MSMEs' Expense
ADB Signs $19M Local Currency Deal to Boost MSMEs and Green Finance in Armenia