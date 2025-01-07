Transport Minister Steps Down: Aftermath of Jeju Air Disaster

South Korea's transport minister announced his intention to step down following the catastrophic crash of Jeju Air's Boeing jet on December 29, which resulted in 179 fatalities. The crash occurred after the flight from Bangkok to Muan overshot the runway at a regional airport and exploded into flames.

The transport ministry has pledged to improve airport landing system safety after experts pointed out flaws in the embankment designed to support landing guidance equipment. Deputy Transport Minister Joo Jong-wan admitted that existing safety measures weren't sufficient, though compliant with national and international regulations.

Investigations focus on the embankment's construction and a bird strike's impact on the engine. Korean investigators are working with U.S. experts to analyze flight data from the crash. Authorities are investigating why the plane's landing gear wasn't deployed successfully during the emergency landing attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)