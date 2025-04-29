Left Menu

Manhunt: Gangland Drama Unfolds in Amritsar and Jhajjar

In Amritsar, gangster Ravneet Singh was shot by two unidentified assailants. Meanwhile, notorious gangster Kunal Joon, wanted in multiple criminal cases, was arrested in Jhajjar. Investigations in both cases are ongoing, with police confident of apprehending all culprits involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:26 IST
Manhunt: Gangland Drama Unfolds in Amritsar and Jhajjar
Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote shot by two unidentified armed assailants (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar witnessed chaos as two unidentified gunmen shot gangster Ravneet Singh, also known as Sone Mote, on Tuesday. According to Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, swift action has been taken with initial leads suggesting imminent arrests. Singh is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Authorities have secured the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The city's law enforcement remains on high alert as they pursue the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Special Task Force, in conjunction with Jhajjar police, successfully captured notorious gangster Kunal Joon, who had been evading arrest in multiple criminal cases. Joon, originally from Bahadurgarh, faces 15 criminal charges across Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

Speaking on the arrest, Superintendent of Police, Karnal Range, Wasim Akram, revealed that Joon had previously fled India using a fake passport, continuing his criminal operations from abroad, and attempted to relocate to the US illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025