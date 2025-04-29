Manhunt: Gangland Drama Unfolds in Amritsar and Jhajjar

In a dramatic turn of events, Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar witnessed chaos as two unidentified gunmen shot gangster Ravneet Singh, also known as Sone Mote, on Tuesday. According to Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, swift action has been taken with initial leads suggesting imminent arrests. Singh is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Authorities have secured the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The city's law enforcement remains on high alert as they pursue the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Special Task Force, in conjunction with Jhajjar police, successfully captured notorious gangster Kunal Joon, who had been evading arrest in multiple criminal cases. Joon, originally from Bahadurgarh, faces 15 criminal charges across Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

Speaking on the arrest, Superintendent of Police, Karnal Range, Wasim Akram, revealed that Joon had previously fled India using a fake passport, continuing his criminal operations from abroad, and attempted to relocate to the US illegally.

