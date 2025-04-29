Left Menu

Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru

A man was allegedly beaten to death over a dispute during a cricket match in Mangaluru, prompting 15 arrests. Authorities view the incident as mob lynching, with Karnataka's Home Minister emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Additional suspects are being sought as efforts continue to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Mangaluru as a man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute during a local cricket match, police have reported. The altercation, described as a case of mob lynching by authorities, has led to the arrest of 15 individuals thus far.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed his concern over the event, declaring that the case will be treated with utmost seriousness. It is reported that tensions flared when the victim, whose identity remains unverified, allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad,' a move that incited the group to violence.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the exact sequence of events is being pieced together through the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile data. While one of the main accused is in custody, the hunt for additional suspects continues. The case proceeds under stringent legal provisions, invoking charges that could lead to harsh penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

