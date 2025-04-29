Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru
A man was allegedly beaten to death over a dispute during a cricket match in Mangaluru, prompting 15 arrests. Authorities view the incident as mob lynching, with Karnataka's Home Minister emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Additional suspects are being sought as efforts continue to ensure justice.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Mangaluru as a man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute during a local cricket match, police have reported. The altercation, described as a case of mob lynching by authorities, has led to the arrest of 15 individuals thus far.
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed his concern over the event, declaring that the case will be treated with utmost seriousness. It is reported that tensions flared when the victim, whose identity remains unverified, allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad,' a move that incited the group to violence.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the exact sequence of events is being pieced together through the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile data. While one of the main accused is in custody, the hunt for additional suspects continues. The case proceeds under stringent legal provisions, invoking charges that could lead to harsh penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Religious-Based Reservations in Karnataka
Karnataka's Crime Dilemma: Balancing Growth with Safety
Karnataka Cabinet to Deliberate on Caste Census Report Amid Tragedy in Hubbali
In Karnataka, everything from electricity to milk is getting expensive under Congress government: PM Modi at Haryana event.
Tensions Escalate in Guna: Arrests Follow Hanuman Jayanti Clashes