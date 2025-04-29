Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru

A shocking incident unfolded in Mangaluru as a man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute during a local cricket match, police have reported. The altercation, described as a case of mob lynching by authorities, has led to the arrest of 15 individuals thus far.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed his concern over the event, declaring that the case will be treated with utmost seriousness. It is reported that tensions flared when the victim, whose identity remains unverified, allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad,' a move that incited the group to violence.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the exact sequence of events is being pieced together through the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile data. While one of the main accused is in custody, the hunt for additional suspects continues. The case proceeds under stringent legal provisions, invoking charges that could lead to harsh penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)