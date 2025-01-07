Belson Coutinho Takes Helm as COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has appointed its co-founder and marketing expert, Belson Coutinho, as the Chief Operating Officer starting in January. Coutinho's new responsibilities include overseeing in-flight services, airport management, and operations.

Coutinho steps into this pivotal role amidst ongoing regulatory scrutiny faced by Akasa Air. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently suspended two senior executives and penalized the airline for alleged safety lapses and violations.

Akasa Air emphasizes Coutinho's extensive expertise in aviation and commitment to service excellence, highlighting his potential to lead the airline through current challenges and ensure operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)