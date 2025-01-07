Mahindra Unveils Premium Electric SUV Pricing and 'Three for Me' Financing at India Tech Day

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the pricing for its high-end Pack Three variants of the Electric Origin SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, during the Unlimit India Tech Day event held in Pune, Maharashtra. The BE 6 Pack Three is set at Rs26.9 lakh, while the XEV 9e goes for Rs30.5 lakh. To enhance accessibility, Mahindra introduced the 'Three for Me' finance program, offering customers the option of owning these models at EMIs starting from Rs39,224 for the BE 6 and Rs45,450 for the XEV 9e, comparable to the Pack One variants.

Test drives for these premium electric vehicles will be rolled out across various cities starting January 14, with bookings commencing on February 14. The company expects deliveries to begin by early March 2025, giving customers the opportunity to experience the latest in automotive luxury. These Pack Three models are equipped with a 79 kWh battery, providing a real-world range exceeding 500 km. Constructed on Mahindra's INGLO electric skateboard platform, the BE 6 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, with the XEV 9e not far behind at 6.8 seconds.

Both SUVs are capable of fast charging, achieving a 20-80% charge in under 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC charger. The vehicles merge high performance with practicality, attracting customers interested in cutting-edge technology and sustainability. The Pack Three versions boast advanced features such as the VisionX augmented reality heads-up display, infinity roof, customizable ambient lighting, and a Sonic Studio sound system by Harman Kardon. They also include ADAS Level 2+ with enhanced safety, multi-drive modes, and a driver monitoring system with fatigue detection. Mahindra's innovative 'Three for Me' program simplifies premium EV ownership by offering a fixed EMI for six years, followed by a balloon payment conclusion.

