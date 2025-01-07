Eurozone Inflation Challenges ECB's Rate Cut Plans

For the fifth consecutive day, German government bond yields have risen, reaching a two-month high. This follows eurozone and U.S. data suggesting limited room for central banks to cut interest rates. Eurozone inflation increased to 2.4% last month, driven by higher energy costs and stubborn services inflation.

The uptick in inflation was anticipated by economists and mirrored consumer inflation expectations in a separate survey, emphasizing economic resilience in the U.S. Data on U.S. employment spurred a sell-off in Treasuries, which pushed yields higher.

German 10-year bond yields, setting the eurozone benchmark, climbed 2.5 basis points to 2.474%, marking a fifth day of increases. Despite this inflation surge, traders still predict a rate cut at the ECB's meeting at the end of January, though it complicates the ECB's growth support efforts.

