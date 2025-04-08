Hong Kong Customs Seize Antimony Ingots amid Export Controls

In a significant enforcement action, Hong Kong customs officials seized 25,171.85 kg of suspected antimony ingots from an outbound container. The seizure is understood to be in response to the export controls imposed by China on the metal last September.

The customs department released a statement on April 2, confirming the seizure but did not specify the exact reason behind the operation. The seizure might be linked to new regulatory measures aiming to monitor antimony exports closely.

This incident underscores the ongoing impact of China's export regulations on global trade and the critical role of customs enforcement in maintaining compliance with international trade laws.

