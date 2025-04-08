Taiwan Seeks Negotiations Over U.S. Tariffs Amid Market Turmoil

Taiwan is poised for tariff negotiations with the United States, as Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed readiness on Tuesday. This comes after the island's stock market faced significant declines amid tariff-related concerns.

President Lai Ching-te recently proposed a zero-tariffs agreement with the U.S. and pledged increased investments. The proposal promises to address non-tariff barriers and enhance bilateral trade.

Despite Taiwan's substantial trade surplus with the U.S., driven by tech demands, the government seeks a 'positive' negotiation strategy. Meanwhile, the local stock market continues to reel under pressure, with key players like TSMC and Foxconn experiencing steep declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)