Taiwan Seeks Negotiations Over U.S. Tariffs Amid Market Turmoil

Taiwan is ready for negotiations with the U.S. regarding tariffs, according to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. The island faced a significant market drop due to trade concerns. The Taiwanese government, acknowledging its trade surplus, seeks to implement a zero-tariffs regime and invest in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is poised for tariff negotiations with the United States, as Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed readiness on Tuesday. This comes after the island's stock market faced significant declines amid tariff-related concerns.

President Lai Ching-te recently proposed a zero-tariffs agreement with the U.S. and pledged increased investments. The proposal promises to address non-tariff barriers and enhance bilateral trade.

Despite Taiwan's substantial trade surplus with the U.S., driven by tech demands, the government seeks a 'positive' negotiation strategy. Meanwhile, the local stock market continues to reel under pressure, with key players like TSMC and Foxconn experiencing steep declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

