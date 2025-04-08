Bogus Doctor Exposed: Shubham Awasthi Faces Legal Action

Authorities have registered a case against Shubham Awasthi, a purported fake doctor formerly associated with the BJP Jabalpur medical cell, on charges of working at a government hospital on a fraudulent basis. The legal action comes after complaints surfaced about his bogus medical credentials.

The police action followed a directive from the court to investigate the accusations against Awasthi, who allegedly used a fake Ayush degree at Seth Govind Das District Hospital. BJP officials confirmed actions will be taken if official confirmations are provided.

The ongoing investigation highlights a lapse in the system, underscoring the need for strict verification of medical qualifications. The case has stirred controversy given Awasthi's past role within the BJP, although he was removed from his post over similar allegations two years prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)