Sat Kartar Shopping Limited Sets IPO to Catalyze Ayurvedic Wellness Growth

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited, renowned for its Ayurvedic products that cater to a range of health needs for both men and women, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 10, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 33.80 Crore with shares slated for listing on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO comprises 41,72,800 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, and an issue price band of Rs 77- Rs 81 per share. According to the allocation, 11,79,200 shares are reserved for QIB Anchor Portion, 7,88,800 for Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 5,92,000 for Non-Institutional Investors, 13,79,200 for Retail Individual Investors, and 2,33,600 for Market Makers.

The net proceeds from this offering will fund an undisclosed acquisition, both within India and internationally, bolster marketing and advertising efforts, and invest in technological advancements alongside general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is to commence on January 09, 2025, followed by the public issue opening on January 10 and concluding on January 14, 2025.

Narnolia Financial Services Limited has been designated as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar. Manprit Singh Chadha, the promoter of Sat Kartar Shopping Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the IPO, seeing it as a catalyst for growth in the Ayurvedic wellness space, enabling strategic expansions and innovations.

This move positions the company to harness the burgeoning trend towards natural and holistic health solutions, aiming to boost its market share through an expanding product lineup and enhanced technological capabilities. The IPO symbolizes a crucial phase in the company's ambitions to broaden its market footprint, introduce innovative products, and invest in pivotal technological upgrades, thus solidifying its position in the wellness industry.

