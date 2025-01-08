Mahindra & Mahindra Shifts Gears towards Global Market Expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading Indian automaker, is gearing up for substantial expansion in global markets, a top executive disclosed. The firm plans to utilize its current international distribution networks to introduce new vehicle models, such as lifestyle pickups and electric SUVs.

Currently boasting a robust market presence in areas like South Africa and Australia, Mahindra plans to venture into hitherto untapped regions such as the ASEAN market, famous for its pickup demand. The company's new strategy focuses on methodical growth, progressively targeting right-hand and eventually left-hand drive markets.

Launching its electric vehicle (EV) lineup plays a pivotal role, with an eye on markets like the UK while continuing to bolster its domestic offerings first. Mahindra's strategy includes ramping up its electric vehicle manufacturing capacity, having announced significant investments for this shift by 2025.

