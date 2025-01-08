Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Shifts Gears towards Global Market Expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to expand its global presence by leveraging existing international markets and introducing new vehicle models, including lifestyle pickups and electric SUVs. With plans for significant production capacity and a focus on electric vehicles, the company aims for a strategic phased growth internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:00 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Shifts Gears towards Global Market Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading Indian automaker, is gearing up for substantial expansion in global markets, a top executive disclosed. The firm plans to utilize its current international distribution networks to introduce new vehicle models, such as lifestyle pickups and electric SUVs.

Currently boasting a robust market presence in areas like South Africa and Australia, Mahindra plans to venture into hitherto untapped regions such as the ASEAN market, famous for its pickup demand. The company's new strategy focuses on methodical growth, progressively targeting right-hand and eventually left-hand drive markets.

Launching its electric vehicle (EV) lineup plays a pivotal role, with an eye on markets like the UK while continuing to bolster its domestic offerings first. Mahindra's strategy includes ramping up its electric vehicle manufacturing capacity, having announced significant investments for this shift by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025