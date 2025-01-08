Left Menu

Budget 2025: Paving the Path for India's Economic Surge

The Union Budget 2025-26 is poised to focus on fiscal consolidation, tax simplification, and investment growth to ensure India's economic development. Ernst & Young India emphasizes enhancing public expenditure and private sector investment to foster innovation, while simplifying tax compliance for SMEs to achieve sustainable growth targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:41 IST
Budget 2025: Paving the Path for India's Economic Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025-26, Ernst & Young India has underscored the significance of fiscal consolidation, tax system simplification, and investment-driven growth. These elements are deemed crucial for laying a robust foundation for India's sustained economic development.

Ernst & Young India advises that key priorities should include enhancing public expenditure, curtailing the fiscal deficit, and incentivizing private sector investment through targeted tax reforms to stimulate business innovation. National Tax Leader Sameer Gupta emphasized the need to accelerate and execute announced policies.

As the government gears up for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget, all eyes remain on potential announcements set to guide economic policy for Modi 3.0's remaining tenure. Pre-budget consultations with experts have already commenced, signaling readiness for the annual financial exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025