Renault Challenges EU CO2 Emissions Rules Amid Industry Concerns

Renault, the French automaker, announced its dedication to comply with the European Union's tighter CO2 emissions regulations this year but raised concerns about potential harm to the industry if manufacturers pool emissions credits.

The new EU rules, effective January 1, require automakers to ensure at least 20 percent of their sales are electric vehicles to avoid substantial fines. Companies falling short of this threshold can purchase emissions credits from industry leaders.

Renault urged Brussels to reconsider these regulations, indicating that unclear guidance forces automakers to take actions such as buying credits or cutting production, ultimately weakening the European car sector. Renault called for immediate clarity from the European Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)