Indian Film 'The Goat Life' Secures MPSE Golden Reel Nomination

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 8: In a notable triumph for Indian cinema, the feature film 'The Goat Life' has been shortlisted for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Feature International at the 72nd Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards. This recognition marks it as the only Indian film in this category, spotlighting the extraordinary capabilities of Indian sound designers on the global platform.

Directed by Blessy and adapted from the 2008 novel 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin, 'The Goat Life' tells the harrowing story of Najeeb Muhammad, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The plot follows his journey from Kerala to Saudi Arabia in 1991, where instead of the anticipated job, he endures years of deprivation on a goat farm. The film's gripping narrative of survival, hope, and resilience is enhanced by the meticulous sound design led by Supervising Sound Editors Resul Pookutty, CAS, MPSE, and Vijaykumar Mahadevia MPSE, alongside their skilled team.

Sound designer Vijaykumar Mahadevia MPSE expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the team's dedication and innovation in elevating Indian cinema's audio-visual storytelling. Resul Pookutty MPSE, renowned for his Academy Award-winning work, highlighted the nomination's role in propelling 'The Goat Life' towards Oscar consideration, opening up avenues for greater acknowledgment of Indian sound designers' talents on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)