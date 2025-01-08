Left Menu

NSE Expands Co-location Capacity to Strengthen Global Presence

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has expanded its colocation facility with over 200 Full Rack Equivalent capacities, aiming to boost infrastructure and meet market demand. The expansion positions NSE as a leading global provider, with further capacity increases planned to accommodate growing demand by 2025-26.

National Stock Exchange building (Image: NSE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has announced a significant expansion of its colocation facilities, releasing over 200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacities at the start of 2025. This initiative is part of NSE's strategy to review and enhance its infrastructure in response to feedback and demand from market participants.

With the addition, NSE is now one of the largest providers of colocation facilities globally, boasting a combined capacity exceeding 1,200 FRE. Currently, the Exchange Colocation Facility has over 200 members subscribing to its racks, with more than 100 utilizing its Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model.

In response to increasing demand, NSE plans to further boost its capacity by 300 racks by the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, expanding to 1,500 racks at its Mumbai BKC site. The exchange also anticipates adding approximately 2,000 FRE capacities in phases over the next two years.

To facilitate this growth, the existing premises at Exchange Plaza, BKC, will be transformed into a dedicated Data Centre, with non-critical operations relocating to other BKC area facilities. NSE, operational since 1994, maintains a fully integrated business model providing exchange listings, trading, clearing, settlement services, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

