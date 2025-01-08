thePack.in Secures $125K, Aims to Revolutionize Pet Parenting in India

In a major boost to pet care in India, thePack.in, the country's first-ever pet parenting community and educational startup, has secured an impressive $125,000 in angel funding. This financial backing comes from experienced entrepreneurs and passionate pet parents, among them Rohit Kalsi and Rushil Kalsi, and a network of friends and family.

Founder Shobhit Mohanty highlights the challenges faced by first-time dog parents due to limited access to expert advice and essential resources, contributing to India's highest global pet abandonment rate. thePack.in intends to use the funds to expand its 10,000-strong pet parent community, enrich educational content, and launch a product line aimed at offering comprehensive support to pet owners.

The pet population in India is burgeoning, with an estimated 35 million and growing at a CAGR of 15%. Despite this growth, nearly 50% of current and former pet owners report pet abandonment, in contrast to 28% globally. ThePack.in is committed to reversing this trend by enhancing access to professional guidance and fostering a supportive community, changing the landscape of pet parenting in India.

Investor Rohit Kalsi sees extensive potential in democratizing quality dog care across the nation. He believes that simplified access to expert guidance for first-time pet parents will not only ease their journey but also spur industry growth and transformation. Founded in 2020 by a group of new pet parents, the startup has since assisted over 20,000 pet owners through educational events and consultations.

By alleviating challenges in pet parenting and reducing abandonment rates, thePack.in aims to help Indian pet owners lead happier lives. Their team of qualified experts, with over 100 years of combined experience, has worked with over 3,000 dogs, deploying tools and resources for a more supportive pet parenting experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)