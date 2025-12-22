Left Menu

Boeing Boosts B737 Production Amid Industry Resurgence

Boeing plans to increase production of its B737 aircraft to 47 units per month by mid-2024. Currently, the production rate is 42 units per month. A significant backlog and supply chain challenges persist, with Indian carriers being major operators of this aircraft variant.

A prominent player in the aviation industry, Boeing has announced plans to ramp up the production of its B737 aircraft models to 47 per month by late spring or early summer 2024.

This decision comes as the company currently produces 42 units monthly, having increased from 38 just recently. Vice President Katie Ringgold outlined these details, emphasizing 2025 as a year of stability and an anticipated growth in 2026.

Boeing's 737 series stands as a staple for various Indian airlines such as Air India and SpiceJet, with these carriers maintaining a significant fleet and additional orders in place. Despite a robust demand, delivery delays tied to supply chain and workforce challenges are being navigated carefully, as highlighted by Ringgold during a recent briefing at the Renton facility.

