United Breweries Suspends Beer Supply Over Pricing Conflict

United Breweries Ltd has halted beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd due to a longstanding issue over unrevised pricing since 2019-20, leading to substantial losses. Additionally, unpaid dues from the corporation have contributed to making the supply financially unfeasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:42 IST
United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced the immediate suspension of its beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd (TGBCL) on Wednesday.

The decision arises from TGBCL's failure to revise the basic beer price since the 2019-20 fiscal year, which has resulted in significant financial losses for UBL in Telangana.

UBL also cited large overdue payments by TGBCL for previously supplied beer, further undermining the profitability and feasibility of continued supply to the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

