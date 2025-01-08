United Breweries Suspends Beer Supply Over Pricing Conflict

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced the immediate suspension of its beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd (TGBCL) on Wednesday.

The decision arises from TGBCL's failure to revise the basic beer price since the 2019-20 fiscal year, which has resulted in significant financial losses for UBL in Telangana.

UBL also cited large overdue payments by TGBCL for previously supplied beer, further undermining the profitability and feasibility of continued supply to the corporation.

