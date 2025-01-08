Business Leaders Unite in Delhi: Maha Panchayat to Tackle Key Industry Challenges

The Traders Associations of Delhi are stepping up to address significant challenges faced by the business community, organizing a maha panchayat at the Constitution Club of India next week.

Chairman Brijesh Goyal of the Chamber of Trade and Industry announced that the event will focus on discrepancies in circle rates, factory license hurdles, and costly electricity, among other pressing concerns, as the Delhi Assembly Election approaches.

Representatives from over 500 market associations will join to discuss issues impacting various sectors, aiming for solutions to benefit industrial areas and entrepreneurs, including women in business.

(With inputs from agencies.)