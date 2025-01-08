Business Leaders Unite in Delhi: Maha Panchayat to Tackle Key Industry Challenges
The Traders Associations in Delhi are organizing a maha panchayat to address several crucial issues affecting the business community, such as circle rate discrepancies, factory licenses, and high electricity costs. The event aims to highlight these problems ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election and includes participation from over 500 market associations.
The Traders Associations of Delhi are stepping up to address significant challenges faced by the business community, organizing a maha panchayat at the Constitution Club of India next week.
Chairman Brijesh Goyal of the Chamber of Trade and Industry announced that the event will focus on discrepancies in circle rates, factory license hurdles, and costly electricity, among other pressing concerns, as the Delhi Assembly Election approaches.
Representatives from over 500 market associations will join to discuss issues impacting various sectors, aiming for solutions to benefit industrial areas and entrepreneurs, including women in business.
