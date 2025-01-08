Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Clinches National Safety Award for Second Year Running

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious National Safety Award 2024 at the 12th Global Safety Summit. The accolade underscores the company's commitment to safety, showcased at its Bethora, Goa plant. This marks Crompton's second consecutive triumph in the Large Enterprises - Electrical Consumer Durables sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:48 IST
From L-R: Vivek Naik, Sr. Manager, EHS, Fans Division, and Nikunj Mevada, Assistant Vice President, Plant, Fan - Bethora, Crompton, being felicitated at the National HSE Awards 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has achieved notable recognition by securing the National Safety Award 2024 for the second consecutive year at the 12th Global Safety Summit.

The accolade, presented by esteemed expert Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, highlights the company's outstanding safety measures in its fan division at the Bethora, Goa plant within the Large Enterprises - Electrical Consumer Durables sector.

The Global Safety Summit is organized by the Fire and Safety Forum, a leading certification body in India, offering prestigious awards to acknowledge exceptional strides in safety, sustainability, and CSR. Crompton's achievement underscores its dedication to fostering a proactive safety culture backed by technological innovation and comprehensive employee safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

