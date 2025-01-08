Tragic Collision: Schoolchildren among Victims in Jharkhand Accident
In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, three schoolchildren and an autorickshaw driver died after a collision with a truck. Four students were injured and taken to Sadar hospital. The truck overturned, causing the accident. The incident raised concerns about school operations during a government-mandated closure due to cold weather.
In a harrowing incident on Wednesday morning, three schoolchildren and an autorickshaw driver lost their lives in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district when their vehicle collided with a truck. The tragedy also left four students injured, who are receiving treatment at Sadar hospital.
The accident occurred near Mathuatand village in the Gola police station area, about 50 km away, at around 8 am. The collision happened when a truck carrying potatoes overturned onto the autorickshaw, police reported.
The unfortunate event prompted outcry from local residents who blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway 23 for three hours in protest. Questions arose regarding school operations, as the institution was functioning despite a government closure order due to severe cold weather.
