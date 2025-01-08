Sterling Struggles as U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Rising UK Borrowing Costs

The British pound faced its second consecutive day of decline on Wednesday, falling against a robust U.S. dollar. This comes even as Britain's long-term borrowing rates hit their highest since 1998, with expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain elevated, resulting in increased Treasury yields.

Michael Pfister, FX analyst at Commerzbank, noted that the U.S. dollar remains strong despite potential political risks. Sterling dropped by 1.1%, adding to Tuesday's 0.34% slide, and weakened against the euro, evidencing a robust euro trading at 83.35 pence.

Despite rising British government bond yields, notably a spike in 30-year gilt yields, market sentiment remains cautious. Investors are now turning to Bank of England's statements for direction amid the UK's challenging economic outlook, marked by slower second-half growth in 2024 and disappointing retail sales.

