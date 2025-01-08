Bisleri International: Record Profits and Expanding Horizons

Bisleri International, the leading packaged drinking water company, has reported an impressive 82.8% rise in profit for FY24, reaching Rs 316.95 crore. According to company filings, revenue from operations surged 14.8% to Rs 2,689.69 crore.

Driving these numbers was the highest revenue milestone in five years, with total consolidated revenue hitting Rs 2,814.04 crore by March 31, 2024, as per data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Owned by Ramesh J Chauhan, with significant family shareholding, Bisleri is leading the market, outpacing competitors like Coca-Cola's Kinley and PepsiCo's Aquafina. Advertising expenditure skyrocketed by nearly 60% to Rs 100.96 crore in FY24, highlighting aggressive market strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)