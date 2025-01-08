Left Menu

Bisleri International: Record Profits and Expanding Horizons

Bisleri International, led by Ramesh J Chauhan, achieved a record profit of Rs 316.95 crore in FY24, marking an 82.8% increase. The company's revenue rose by 14.8% to Rs 2,689.69 crore with advertising expenses up 60%. Bisleri remains a leader in the packaged water sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International, the leading packaged drinking water company, has reported an impressive 82.8% rise in profit for FY24, reaching Rs 316.95 crore. According to company filings, revenue from operations surged 14.8% to Rs 2,689.69 crore.

Driving these numbers was the highest revenue milestone in five years, with total consolidated revenue hitting Rs 2,814.04 crore by March 31, 2024, as per data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Owned by Ramesh J Chauhan, with significant family shareholding, Bisleri is leading the market, outpacing competitors like Coca-Cola's Kinley and PepsiCo's Aquafina. Advertising expenditure skyrocketed by nearly 60% to Rs 100.96 crore in FY24, highlighting aggressive market strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

