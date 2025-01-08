Namma Yatri: Transforming Mobility in Karnataka
Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based mobility app, has officially launched in Mysuru, following its success in other Karnataka cities. With over 8,000 drivers onboard, the app aims to improve commuting and support local livelihoods. Plans are underway to expand to Bidar and Belagavi.
Bengaluru-based mobility application 'Namma Yatri' took a significant step forward by officially launching in Mysuru. This comes after successful operations in cities like Tumakuru, Gulbarga, and Mangaluru.
The launch, officiated by Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, marks a pivotal moment for local transport as it aims to empower drivers and enhance daily commute for residents. 'It's a move towards redefining mobility in the region,' noted Reddy.
According to Namma Yatri's press release, since its soft launch, over 8,000 drivers have joined the app in Mysuru, completing 3.16 lakh trips. The app is preparing to expand to Bidar and Belagavi as part of its state-wide rollout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
