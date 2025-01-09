Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds US Indictment of Gautam Adani Amid Political Questions

US Congressman Lance Gooden has questioned the Justice Department's indictment of Gautam Adani, suggesting the move could hamper Trump-era economic initiatives and strain US-India relations. Gooden advocates for Indian authorities to handle the case, amid criticisms of timing and relevance from various quarters, including former Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:53 IST
Congressman Lance Gooden (File Photo/https://gooden.house.gov/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, US Congressman Lance Gooden has voiced his concerns over the Justice Department's recent indictment of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani. Gooden, representing Texas' 5th District, criticized the timing and implications of the indictment in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, suggesting it could undermine efforts to rejuvenate America's industrial sector.

Gooden highlighted the potential political motivations behind the indictment, arguing it was timed to disrupt President-elect Donald Trump's economic plan. Drawing parallels with the Smartmatic case, where allegations were similarly handled, Gooden pointed out a lack of briefing to Congress on pertinent matters before the elections.

The Congressman questioned the Department's jurisdiction, emphasizing the India's involvement in the alleged bribery, and warned of possible repercussions on Indo-US relations. Gooden advocated for the matter to be adjudicated by Indian authorities, a stance echoed by other critics including former Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who questioned the charges' focus and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

