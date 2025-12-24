Macron Denounces US Visa Bans on EU Digital Advocates
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the US decision to impose visa bans on former EU commissioner Thierry Breton and others. He condemned the move as intimidation against European digital sovereignty and pledged support with EU partners to defend digital sovereignty and regulatory autonomy.
French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly criticized the United States for imposing visa bans on former European Union commissioner Thierry Breton and other anti-disinformation campaigners.
Macron labeled the US's actions as intimidation aimed at compromising European digital sovereignty and expressed France's disapproval of the measures against Breton and four other European figures.
He affirmed France's commitment, alongside the European Commission and EU partners, to uphold digital sovereignty and regulatory autonomy.
