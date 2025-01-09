Global Market Turbulence: A Bond, Dollar, and Stock Ballet
Global financial markets witness turbulence as bond yields fluctuate, the dollar holds steady, and stocks continue to decline. Concerns over UK economic health intensify, affecting global stock sentiment. Oil and gold prices wobble amid economic uncertainty and shifts in central bank policies.
Global markets experienced notable turbulence on Thursday, with bond yields fluctuating, the dollar maintaining strength, and stocks on a downward trajectory. The U.S. Treasury's 10-year yield eased slightly in Asia, while the Japanese and Australian bond yields mirrored similar movements.
The UK's bond market remained under scrutiny due to concerns about Britain's economic health, causing a spike in 10-year gilt yields. Despite these jitters, financial analysts see reassurances in the Bank of England's preparedness.
The dollar's boost, driven by signs of U.S. economic resilience, impacted global stock markets. Notably, the Nikkei and Australian stock indices saw declines, while oil and gold prices were pressured by dollar strength and inventory builds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China stocks edge down, dragged by small-cap shares; HK market closed
China stocks close flat, energy gains offset small-cap losses
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stays resilient, Asia shares get festive lift
China stocks edge up in thin trade; HK market closed
Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Shine Bright in 2024: A Boon for Retail Investors