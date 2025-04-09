Dollar's Downturn Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar plummeted as traders expressed anxiety over the economic fallout from U.S. tariffs, unsettling global equity markets. Major stock indexes took a hit, coupled with a significant selloff in Treasuries, raising alarms of foreign investments exiting U.S. assets.

President Donald Trump held firm, imposing 104% duties on Chinese imports. Reacting, China pledged countermeasures, emphasizing this in a White Paper on bilateral trade and economic relations. ING's forex strategist, Francesco Pesole, noted the additional tariffs on Chinese goods are exacerbating inflation and recession risks for the U.S., with markets fearing a tangible 'sell America' scenario.

The dollar slid 0.8% against the yen and 0.4% against the Swiss Franc, while the euro rallied following Germany's coalition government deal, calming EU political concerns. As U.S. long-term bonds sold off, swap spreads surged to records, underscoring vulnerabilities in Treasury operations, according to Commerzbank's Hauke Siemssen.

