Dollar's Downturn Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies due to concerns over U.S. tariffs impacting the economy. As stock indexes fell and Treasuries faced selloffs, the markets reacted to impending tariffs on Chinese imports, escalating inflation and recession fears. The euro strengthened amid Germany's political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar plummeted as traders expressed anxiety over the economic fallout from U.S. tariffs, unsettling global equity markets. Major stock indexes took a hit, coupled with a significant selloff in Treasuries, raising alarms of foreign investments exiting U.S. assets.

President Donald Trump held firm, imposing 104% duties on Chinese imports. Reacting, China pledged countermeasures, emphasizing this in a White Paper on bilateral trade and economic relations. ING's forex strategist, Francesco Pesole, noted the additional tariffs on Chinese goods are exacerbating inflation and recession risks for the U.S., with markets fearing a tangible 'sell America' scenario.

The dollar slid 0.8% against the yen and 0.4% against the Swiss Franc, while the euro rallied following Germany's coalition government deal, calming EU political concerns. As U.S. long-term bonds sold off, swap spreads surged to records, underscoring vulnerabilities in Treasury operations, according to Commerzbank's Hauke Siemssen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

