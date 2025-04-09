Global Markets React: Dollar Dips Amid Growing Trade War Fears

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, demonstrating the ongoing global concern over the impact of U.S. tariffs on international markets.

Major stock markets saw declines as investors fled U.S. assets, triggered by President Donald Trump's 104% tariffs on Chinese goods, exacerbating the global trade conflict.

Hedge funds responded by unloading stocks, while the euro gained strength with political developments in the EU. Analysts are predicting fluctuations in monetary policies as a fallout from the intensifying trade tensions.

