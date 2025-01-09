Tata Motors Rev Up: Global Wholesales Rise in Q3 FY25

Tata Motors announced a 1% uptick in global wholesales, totaling 3,41,791 units in the third quarter (Q3) ending December 2024. This count includes the outputs from its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company reported increased sales in the passenger vehicle segment, including electric models, with Q3 FY25 seeing a 1% rise to 1,39,829 units compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

However, the commercial vehicles sector saw a slight decline, with global wholesales dropping 1% from the previous year. Overall, Jaguar and Land Rover units contributed positively, bolstering the firm's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)