Left Menu

Gadkari Envisions India's Green Future with Electric Vehicles and Biofuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the future of India's transport sector, focusing on reducing lithium battery costs to lower electric vehicle (EV) prices. Emphasizing India's shift to eco-friendly transport, he sees EVs and biofuels as key to combating pollution and economic challenges due to fuel imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 08:20 IST
Gadkari Envisions India's Green Future with Electric Vehicles and Biofuels
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has underlined the importance of reducing lithium battery costs as a means to lower electric vehicle prices, thereby enhancing their affordability and appeal to consumers. He believes that advancements in battery technology are crucial to India's transition to greener transport solutions.

Highlighting pollution as India's most pressing challenge, Gadkari emphasized a shift from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources. He noted that India's transport sector heavily contributes to pollution and that adopting clean energy is imperative for environmental and economic progress.

Gadkari also stressed the potential of Indian-made electric vehicles and biofuels, not only to reduce pollution but also to boost the economy. By positioning India as a leader in green technology, with initiatives like cycling infrastructure, the minister aims for the country to lead global sustainable transportation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025