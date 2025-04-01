Gadkari Envisions India's Green Future with Electric Vehicles and Biofuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has underlined the importance of reducing lithium battery costs as a means to lower electric vehicle prices, thereby enhancing their affordability and appeal to consumers. He believes that advancements in battery technology are crucial to India's transition to greener transport solutions.

Highlighting pollution as India's most pressing challenge, Gadkari emphasized a shift from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources. He noted that India's transport sector heavily contributes to pollution and that adopting clean energy is imperative for environmental and economic progress.

Gadkari also stressed the potential of Indian-made electric vehicles and biofuels, not only to reduce pollution but also to boost the economy. By positioning India as a leader in green technology, with initiatives like cycling infrastructure, the minister aims for the country to lead global sustainable transportation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)