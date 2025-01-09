BMW Unveils Groundbreaking Launches at Auto Expo 2025

Gurugram, Haryana - January 8, 2025: BMW Group India has announced an impressive lineup for the Auto Expo 2025, set to take place in New Delhi. Among the highlights is the launch of the all-new BMW X3, promising greater sporting appeal and enhanced versatility.

The event, scheduled from January 17 to January 22 at Pragati Maidan, will also see the debut of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. Additionally, BMW will showcase its all-electric models and an array of lifestyle collections.

BMW Motorrad will present various motorcycles, including the new S 1000 RR, aiming to capture the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts with their innovative designs and high performance. The Auto Expo will feature daily drift shows to thrill automotive fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)