Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation After Deadliest Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack
World leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with India following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba.
In the aftermath of a vicious terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, global leaders have rallied in condemnation, expressing their unwavering support for India in its fight against terrorism.
Key international figures, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have all conveyed their condolences and pledged to support India's efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice. The attack, which targeted tourists, was claimed by The Resistance Front, a known front for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
This tragic event, which prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short a diplomatic visit abroad, has drawn a strong unified response from leaders across the world, underscoring a global commitment to combat terrorism and uphold security and stability.
