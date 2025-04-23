Left Menu

A Farewell to the People's Pope: Global Leaders Gather to Honor Francis

Pope Francis' funeral at St Peter's Basilica will bring world leaders, including President Trump, to Rome. His passing at 88 was due to a stroke and cardiac arrest. The conclave to select his successor begins May 6, with no clear frontrunner. A grand procession will precede the ceremony.

Updated: 23-04-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:34 IST
A Farewell to the People's Pope: Global Leaders Gather to Honor Francis
The Vatican is set for a momentous event as Pope Francis' body will be moved to St Peter's Basilica for a public farewell, with a funeral scheduled to bring together leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump. The late pontiff, who passed at age 88, was renowned for his reforms and advocacy for the marginalized.

In preparation for the funeral, a grand procession will march Francis' casket through the Basilica's central door, accompanied by cardinals and solemn Latin chants. The event will conclude with an outdoor service in St Peter's Square, led by Giovanni Battista Re, with tens of thousands expected to attend.

While the conclave to elect a new pope will not commence until May 6, potential candidates like Luis Antonio Tagle and Pietro Parolin have been noted. Meanwhile, Cardinal Kevin Farrell manages the Church's affairs during this interim period, as the global Catholic community mourns its leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

