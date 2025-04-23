Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Swift Resolution on Auto Tariffs

South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun aims for a swift resolution on auto tariffs in trade discussions with the U.S. He also anticipates that defense cost issues concerning U.S. troop presence might surface during talks.

Updated: 23-04-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun expressed readiness to address auto tariff issues swiftly in upcoming trade discussions with American counterparts. Talks are scheduled for Thursday.

During these discussions, the South Korean delegation is prepared for the potential inclusion of defense cost negotiations, pertaining to the presence of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

The South Korean government's proactive stance signals its commitment to resolving trade and military financial obligations, reflecting the complexity and interconnected nature of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

