South Korea Seeks Swift Resolution on Auto Tariffs

South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun expressed readiness to address auto tariff issues swiftly in upcoming trade discussions with American counterparts. Talks are scheduled for Thursday.

During these discussions, the South Korean delegation is prepared for the potential inclusion of defense cost negotiations, pertaining to the presence of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

The South Korean government's proactive stance signals its commitment to resolving trade and military financial obligations, reflecting the complexity and interconnected nature of international relations.

