Tide Expands with AI-Powered Boost: 10 Lakh MSMEs by 2025

Tide, a financial platform targeting SMEs, plans to double its user base by reaching 10 lakh MSMEs by December 2025. To achieve this, the company is expanding AI-driven financial solutions, said CEO Gurjodhpal Singh.

Having successfully onboarded 5 lakh MSMEs in two years, Tide now aims to enrich its offering with advanced tools addressing contemporary business needs.

Moreover, the company targets regional expansion, as over 90% of its member base emerges from smaller cities, and sees a significant rise in women entrepreneurs, representing a 185% growth in the female segment.

