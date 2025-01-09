Tide Expands with AI-Powered Boost: 10 Lakh MSMEs by 2025
Tide, a business financial platform, aims to onboard 10 lakh MSMEs by December 2025 by enhancing its AI-powered solutions. With 5 lakh MSMEs already onboard, Tide focuses on financial tools and digital innovations to tackle business challenges. The company also seeks to increase women entrepreneurs on its platform.
Tide, a financial platform targeting SMEs, plans to double its user base by reaching 10 lakh MSMEs by December 2025. To achieve this, the company is expanding AI-driven financial solutions, said CEO Gurjodhpal Singh.
Having successfully onboarded 5 lakh MSMEs in two years, Tide now aims to enrich its offering with advanced tools addressing contemporary business needs.
Moreover, the company targets regional expansion, as over 90% of its member base emerges from smaller cities, and sees a significant rise in women entrepreneurs, representing a 185% growth in the female segment.
