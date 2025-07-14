EIB and Mediobanca Launch €100M Credit Boost for Italian SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs

In a significant step toward strengthening Italy’s small business ecosystem and promoting inclusive economic growth, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Mediobanca have signed a €100 million financing agreement that will directly benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially microenterprises, female-led businesses, and companies operating in Italy’s economically lagging cohesion regions.

The agreement, signed by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Mediobanca Group Chief Financial Officer Emanuele Flappini, marks a milestone in promoting sustainable and equitable development across Italy. For the first time, the collaboration will channel EIB funding through Compass Banca, Mediobanca’s consumer credit subsidiary, to reach the grassroots of Italy’s enterprise sector.

Doubling the Impact: €200 Million in Expected Financing

This €100 million loan is expected to unlock up to €200 million in new financing for the real economy. Mediobanca will utilize these funds to offer new loans on preferential terms, aiming to enhance the competitiveness and investment capacity of beneficiary companies. By leveraging additional resources and co-financing, the initiative aims to generate a multiplier effect to maximize its economic and social impact.

The structure of fund deployment reflects the inclusive intent of the initiative:

60% of the funds will be reserved for microenterprises , i.e., companies with fewer than 10 employees.

20% will be allocated to female-led businesses or projects that actively promote gender equality .

A notable portion will also be directed toward cohesion regions — predominantly in central and southern Italy, where economic development trails behind the national average.

Strategic Inclusion and Territorial Equity

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti emphasized the broader mission behind the deal: “Supporting access to credit for microenterprises, female-led entrepreneurs, and businesses in less developed regions of Italy means investing in the future of the country. Inclusion and territorial development are pillars of the EIB’s investment strategy. No real growth can prosper unless it is equally distributed.”

She added that promoting financial access in cohesion areas is key to creating a more dynamic, innovative, and sustainable Italian economy. “Innovation cannot flourish where entire communities or demographic segments are excluded from growth opportunities,” Vigliotti noted.

Responsible Banking at the Core

Mediobanca’s CFO Emanuele Flappini echoed similar sentiments, calling the agreement a reflection of the institution’s long-standing commitment to supporting Italy’s enterprise base. “Promoting the growth of Italian companies has always been our goal,” said Flappini. “Today’s economy is powered by SMEs, and through this collaboration with the EIB, we are taking a step forward in building a more cohesive and opportunity-rich landscape for all.”

Flappini highlighted the bank’s focus on ‘responsible banking’ values — addressing not only economic but also social and gender-based disparities in entrepreneurship. By prioritizing loans to underserved areas and entrepreneurs, the initiative seeks to embody these values in tangible outcomes.

Policy Context and Broader Vision

The EIB’s partnership with Mediobanca aligns closely with EU cohesion policy goals and the broader objectives of the EU Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025, which aims to foster women’s economic independence and close the gender gap in entrepreneurship and access to finance.

This agreement also builds on the EIB’s track record of supporting SMEs across Europe — the lifeblood of the EU economy, accounting for nearly 99% of all businesses and around 66% of total employment.

As Italy recovers from global economic disruptions and aims to tackle longstanding regional disparities, this funding mechanism stands out as a strategic intervention to energize growth where it is needed most, while empowering women and micro-entrepreneurs to lead the charge toward a more inclusive economic future.