Turkey to Resume Flights to Damascus: A New Era in Turkish-Syrian Relations

Turkey plans to launch flights to Syria's Damascus soon, as announced by Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu. Initially, flights will be guided visually, but regular routes are expected once the radar system is operational. This marks a significant step in reconnecting Istanbul with Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:44 IST
Turkey to Resume Flights to Damascus: A New Era in Turkish-Syrian Relations
Turkey is on the brink of resuming flights to Damascus, Syria, according to Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, who made the announcement on Thursday.

Minister Uraloglu detailed the plans, stating, "We are planning a flight from Turkey to Damascus in the coming days ... When the connection from Damascus to Istanbul is established, we will have solved a great need. Our efforts continue on this issue," during an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The initial flights will rely on visual navigation, with regular operations scheduled to commence once the airport's radar system is functional, thereby facilitating the re-establishment of air links between Istanbul and Damascus.

