World Bank Approves $35M Meghalaya Project to Boost Adolescent Education, Skills, and Wellbeing

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved the $35 million Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment, and Resilience (MPOWER). This transformative initiative aims to support 500,000 adolescents in Meghalaya by reducing school dropouts, improving academic performance, and providing tools for employment and entrepreneurship.

With adolescents accounting for over 24% of Meghalaya's population, the state faces a pressing need to address barriers such as high dropout rates, substance abuse, early marriage, and teenage pregnancy. Dropout rates at the upper primary level stand at 11%, three times the national average, and escalate to 22% at the secondary level—almost double the national figure.

The MPOWER project focuses on:

Improving Learning Outcomes: Strengthening reading and math skills for students in grades 6–12 to bridge learning gaps.

Reducing Dropout Rates: Introducing life skills training, mental health awareness, and career counseling to retain students in school.

Reintegrating Dropouts: Providing tailored support and educational opportunities for out-of-school adolescents.

Promoting Entrepreneurship: Partnering with the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society to impart business and vocational skills to aspiring entrepreneurs and out-of-school youth.

Enhancing Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness: Equipping youth with vital knowledge to reduce teenage pregnancies and support school completion.

Through innovative approaches like mentoring programs, interactive web platforms, and community clubs, the project will actively involve students and parents. These platforms aim to create safe and engaging spaces for learning and personal development.

Global Insights and Local Adaptation

The project draws inspiration from similar initiatives in states like Jharkhand, as well as successful World Bank operations in Tanzania and Bangladesh. “International experience shows that completing education significantly increases the likelihood of securing quality jobs. This project’s holistic approach integrates learning, mental health, and community engagement to achieve these outcomes,” said Auguste Tano Kouamé, World Bank Country Director for India.

In Tanzania and Bangladesh, youth-focused programs combining job market counseling, career guidance, and safe community spaces helped reduce dropout rates, offering valuable insights for Meghalaya’s program design.

Enhancing Socioeconomic Resilience

In collaboration with local agencies, MPOWER aims to create a resilient framework for Meghalaya’s youth by offering comprehensive support in education, skills development, and health awareness. The program will ensure equitable access, with targeted interventions for marginalized groups and underrepresented communities.

Financial Structure

The project is backed by a $35 million variable spread loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). The loan has a maturity of 15 years, including a five-year grace period, ensuring the initiative’s long-term sustainability.

Broader Impact and Outlook

Currently, the World Bank’s portfolio includes over 60 projects focusing on access to jobs and economic opportunities for women and youth, with a cumulative commitment of $9.3 billion.

“This initiative aligns with our broader goals of fostering inclusive growth and job creation,” said Pravesh Kumar and Kanupriya Misra, Task Team Leaders for the project. “By equipping Meghalaya’s youth with education, skills, and guidance, we aim to empower a generation to drive sustainable development in the region.”

Key Highlights:

Directly benefits 500,000 adolescents across Meghalaya.

Aims to reduce dropout rates and enhance academic outcomes.

Integrates life skills, mental health awareness, and career counseling.

Promotes entrepreneurship and vocational training for out-of-school youth.

Supported by a $35 million World Bank loan with a 15-year maturity.

This project marks a significant step toward fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for Meghalaya’s youth. It positions the state to address systemic challenges while equipping its adolescents with the tools needed to thrive in an evolving economy.