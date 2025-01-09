Left Menu

Global Cybersecurity Firm Rubrik Leases Prime Bengaluru Office Space

Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 2,07,000 square feet in Bengaluru to Rubrik, highlighting a strong demand for premium office spaces. The Embassy TechVillage project, located on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, is part of Embassy REIT's expansive portfolio across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:30 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully leased 2,07,000 square feet of prime office space to global cybersecurity firm Rubrik in Bengaluru, underscoring a robust demand for high-end office environments.

The company revealed this development in a regulatory filing on Thursday, noting the execution of an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with Rubrik at the 'Embassy TechVillage' project situated on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road.

Embassy TechVillage is a hallmark project within Embassy REIT's vast portfolio, offering premium office spaces, retail areas, and leisure facilities. Embassy REIT, India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust, manages 51.1 million square feet of office parks in key cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Chennai. The extensive portfolio also includes several business hotels and a solar energy park.

