Adani Vidya Mandir Pioneers India's First Mental Health Education Program

Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, has implemented India's first Mental Health Education program by The Mind Sync Kids, training educators to prioritize students’ mental health. The program covers Grades 6-9 with assessments to enhance emotional intelligence and holistic development, led by key figures from Adani Foundation and The Mind Sync Kids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST
Adani Education Adopts The Mind Sync Curriculum and Mental Health Education Inc. Program to Bridge the Mental Health Education Gap in India. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move, Adani Vidya Mandir, located in Ahmedabad, has launched India's first Mental Health Education program, developed by The Mind Sync Kids. This innovative initiative aims at equipping educators to positively impact student wellness by training them to identify and address students' mental health needs effectively.

The program prominently features the Self-Awareness Assessment, evaluating the emotional and mental maturity of students in Grades 6-9. The comprehensive evaluation witnessed 100% student success, with standout performances such as an average score of 14.14 in Grade 8, reflecting an adept understanding of self-esteem and emotional recognition. Educators underwent an intensive, eight-day training led by Falak Kazi, transforming them into certified mental health experts prepared to enhance classroom dynamics.

Guided by Mr. George Thomas and supported by key facilitator Mr. Mehul Bharatia, the program represents a significant leap toward embedding emotional literacy within educational frameworks. Spearheaded by Dr. Shivam Dubey and Manas Dubey, The Mind Sync Kids has crafted a curriculum steeped in extensive research, emphasising the integration of mental health topics into school curricula to foster a supportive environment for youth development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

