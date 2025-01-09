Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record-Breaking Year

Morocco has recorded an unprecedented rise in tourist numbers for 2024, reaching 17.4 million visitors, a 20% growth compared to the previous year, according to the tourism ministry. This surge was significantly bolstered by Moroccans residing abroad, who accounted for nearly half of the total arrivals.

The tourism industry, which forms approximately 7% of Morocco's gross domestic product, plays a crucial role in job creation and generating foreign currency. The ministry highlighted that the target set for arrivals was achieved two years ahead of schedule, with projections suggesting a rise to 26 million visitors by 2030.

Plans are in place for Morocco to co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal in 2030. In preparation, the nation is expanding air routes to key tourist markets, promoting new local destinations, and encouraging the renovation of existing hotels. Meanwhile, tourism revenue soared by 7.2%, hitting a record 104 billion dirhams from January to November.

