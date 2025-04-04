Left Menu

India's Services Sector Growth Slows in March, but Remains Robust

India's services sector experienced a slight deceleration in March as the PMI fell slightly from February. Despite challenging conditions, demand remained resilient, and overall activity continued to grow. Inflation eased and competitive pressures rose, affecting business confidence and hiring activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:34 IST
India's Services Sector Growth Slows in March, but Remains Robust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The activity in India's services sector witnessed a slight deceleration in March, according to a monthly survey. This slowdown is attributed to softer demand conditions and easing inflationary pressures, causing the HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index to dip from February's 59.0 to 58.5, albeit remaining well above the long-run average of 54.2.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, noted that both domestic and international demand were buoyant, though slightly lower than the previous month. While new business continued to grow, the pace of sales growth softened, with international sales at a 15-month low. Competition was identified as a critical challenge for future growth.

Inflation on output charges hit a three-and-a-half-year low, and less than 1% of survey participants reported higher fees. Consumer Services firms remained optimistic, leading the sector, followed by Finance & Insurance. Though employment rates increased, they slowed to the lowest pace in nearly a year, reflecting broader economic trends. The composite PMI showed continued growth at a seven-month high driven by new orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025